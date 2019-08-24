International Value Advisers Has Decreased Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $7.76 Million as Stock Price Declined; Camelot Portfolios Has Lowered Its Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $339,570 as Stock Declined

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 64,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.94 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 248,555 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 9,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 28,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 1,603 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 15,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Int Value Advisers Lc owns 1.61M shares or 7.38% of their US portfolio. Clark Estates stated it has 0.58% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,100 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Marco Mgmt Ltd invested in 14,505 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Lp has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 5,487 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr invested in 2,417 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,900 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 17,218 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 7,376 shares.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.34 million for 11.30 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 639,157 shares to 642,657 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.