International Value Advisers Has Decreased Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Position as Valuation Rose; Groupon (GRPN) Position Maintained by Par Capital Management Inc

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 293,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 7.82 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.27M, down from 8.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 452,375 shares traded or 163.06% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 24/05/2018 – Net 1 Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATE FY 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY FEPS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.61 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $2, Not $1.61; 23/03/2018 – Net 1 Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies 3Q EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 56.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.79 million, up from 54.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 3.14M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Net1 reschedules Q4 2019 results and call following delay due to Cell C; Reports preliminary Q4 2019 highlights – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Net1 announces that CPS/SASSA increased price not subject to Constitutional Court endorsement – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.82, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold UEPS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.46% less from 26.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 5,823 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 745,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt reported 777,386 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 21,693 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,000 were reported by Firsthand Inc. Boston Prtn owns 378,369 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 361,900 shares. Parametric Associates Llc holds 59,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company owns 75 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,500 shares. Intrepid Cap Management stated it has 0.64% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Cambridge Invest reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Associate Lp accumulated 60,018 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Concourse Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 304,710 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Ptnrs Ltd owns 966,636 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 87,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 370,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, Mig Limited Liability has 8.66% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 15.01 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 214,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Prudential Inc holds 0% or 204,301 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity.