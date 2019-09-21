International Value Advisers Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.34 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 665,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.89 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 161,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.03M, up from 113,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Singapore’s OCBC Becomes the First Bank to Join JP Morgan’s Blockchain Network – LearnBonds” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Grp Incorporated holds 2.6% or 198,767 shares. First Bancshares Of Newtown invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mgmt Of Virginia owns 40,131 shares. New York-based Boyar Asset has invested 5.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati Finance has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bristol John W Ny has 2.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 16,643 shares. Mathes has invested 1.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 639,573 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv. Northstar Invest Limited Liability holds 72,159 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt holds 1.51% or 88,420 shares. Weitz Invest Mgmt reported 243,500 shares. 2,965 were accumulated by Violich Cap. The Missouri-based Amer Century Inc has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Etf (VTWO) by 8,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 363,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Company Na invested in 0.26% or 22,626 shares. Finance Counselors Incorporated reported 34,227 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 707,104 were reported by Ashmore Wealth Ltd Com. 10,370 are owned by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. Qv Investors Inc invested in 82,210 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.11% or 3,600 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Co accumulated 25,802 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gam Holding Ag holds 85,120 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company has 4,833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Telos Inc has 0.68% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 40,989 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0.14% or 5,439 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Illinois-based Perritt Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.1% or 18,110 shares.