International Value Advisers Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $2.97 Million; Bgc Partners – Class A (BGCP) Shorts Raised By 0.74%

Bgc Partners Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BGCP) had an increase of 0.74% in short interest. BGCP’s SI was 8.29M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.74% from 8.22 million shares previously. With 2.11 million avg volume, 4 days are for Bgc Partners Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s short sellers to cover BGCP’s short positions. The SI to Bgc Partners Inc – Class A’s float is 3.24%. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 2.80 million shares traded or 65.37% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

International Value Advisers Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 23,236 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 544,542 shares with $70.19M value, down from 567,778 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 2.80M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 16.25% above currents $133.91 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage firm servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It operates in two divisions, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products.

