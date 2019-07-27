International Value Advisers Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Kla Tencor (KLAC) Sentiment Is 1.67

Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 305 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 183 sold and decreased their stakes in Kla Tencor Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 139.61 million shares, up from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kla Tencor Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 138 Increased: 211 New Position: 94.

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 61.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.94 million shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 1.85 million shares with $99.18 million value, down from 4.79 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $195.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.54 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 16.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 9.99% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation for 400,750 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 54,250 shares or 4.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Associates Ltd Oh has 4.6% invested in the company for 630,192 shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 4.19% in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 27,189 shares.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 20.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,755 are held by Lipe Dalton. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Co has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 100,654 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,897 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.39% or 11.36 million shares. Osborne Prns Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 62,144 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc reported 14.54 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). James Invest Research Inc holds 1,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Limited owns 6.22 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc reported 600,868 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 168,694 shares. Sageworth invested in 0% or 77 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 62,731 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20. Credit Suisse maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan.