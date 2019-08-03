International Value Advisers Has Boosted Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $68.23 Million as Market Value Rose; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Lifted by $1.67 Million as Stock Price Declined

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33,997 shares to 285,664 shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,653 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.