International Value Advisers Has Boosted Astronics (ATRO) Position by $3.68 Million; Valuation Rose; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Position by $4.90 Million

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 133,002 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.09M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.49M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Organic sales impress at Mondelez International – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Unveils New Global Technical Center in India – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 8.00M shares to 28.00 million shares, valued at $35.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 535,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $815.60 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,151 were accumulated by Adirondack. Soros Fund Ltd Liability owns 1.20 million shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 15,001 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications accumulated 223,402 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 0% or 724 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 3,820 shares. 32,385 are held by Paloma Partners Management. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,100 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.73M shares. Guardian Investment stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth reported 14,532 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prospector Prns Limited Liability accumulated 176,401 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 300,839 shares.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Astronics – Flying High In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astronics PECO Receives Contract Extension with Boeing to Provide Interior and Structural Components – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull Of The Day: Astronics (ATRO) – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Astronics Corporation Adopts 10b5-1 Trading Plan for Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.