International Value Advisers Decreased Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Upped Its Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $6.37 Million as Stock Price Declined

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 11,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 352,432 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.36 million, down from 363,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 238,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 349,631 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 2.01 million shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 34,645 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 249,860 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.01% or 44,858 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 11,067 shares. First Manhattan Comm reported 98,259 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Co reported 0.4% stake. State Street has 5.56M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 22,603 shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 46,695 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 1.90 million shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 16,000 shares to 53,785 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 83,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (Prn).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.