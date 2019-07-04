International Value Advisers Decreased Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding by $14.82 Million; American Investment Services Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $2.26 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 256,746 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados +5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investment Sticky Note: Arcos Dorados Holdings – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability reported 33,397 shares. First Commercial Bank Tru has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Indexiq Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 41,650 shares. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 182,914 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 2.16% or 375,425 shares. Leavell Investment has 0.65% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pacific Glob Mngmt invested in 25,444 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 689,014 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 16,344 shares. First Corp In reported 31,634 shares stake. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.5% or 78,515 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 2.71M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 172,631 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 56.86M shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,054 shares to 149,933 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Top-Tier, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Consider Buying This June – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon’s $53B Iraq deal hit by snags – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why ExxonMobil Stock Shed $30 Billion of Market Value in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.