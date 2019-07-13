International Value Advisers Cut Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Price Rose, P2 Capital Partners Cut Stake by $7.19 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.73M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 972,430 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 424,916 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $56.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.00M for 9.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

