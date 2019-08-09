International Value Advisers Boosted Position in Bank Of America (BAC) as Stock Value Rose; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99M shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 25,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.74 million shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $106.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 2.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill And Associate accumulated 17,238 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc reported 17,710 shares. Pitcairn invested in 84,130 shares or 1.08% of the stock. The Maryland-based Lafayette Invests Inc has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt holds 27,555 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 202,654 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 180,386 shares. Guardian Trust accumulated 970,568 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Uss Management holds 4.25 million shares or 5.64% of its portfolio. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 3,260 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsrs holds 202,851 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 409,967 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Advsrs Lc holds 71,341 shares.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.42 million shares to 8.68M shares, valued at $108.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,507 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).