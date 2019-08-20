International Value Advisers Boosted Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its At&T Com Us$1.00 (T) Holding by $1.01 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 (T) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 32,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.71 million, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 14.67M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 20,300 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.94 million shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $99.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

