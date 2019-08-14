International Value Advisers Boosted Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $68.23 Million; Sns Financial Group Boosted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Valuation Declined

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5458.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 32,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 11.76M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 94.18 million shares traded or 91.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’ by 2,303 shares to 54,961 shares, valued at $64.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.68M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Recap of Second-Quarter Bank Earnings and More – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech & Mgmt reported 27,023 shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natixis Lp reported 1.65M shares. Redwood Ltd stated it has 250,000 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.95% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reilly Financial Advsr Lc holds 340,033 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins Company has 1.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guild Invest Management accumulated 68,423 shares. Staley Advisers stated it has 7,467 shares. Skytop Capital Lc stated it has 161,663 shares. Leavell Inv Inc holds 0.05% or 17,702 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kwmg Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 114.74 million are owned by Dodge And Cox. Second Curve Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 78,786 shares.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,993 shares to 43,993 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 67,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,913 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).