International Value Advisers Boosted Its Astronics (ATRO) Holding by $3.68 Million; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Valuation Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Its Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 57,336 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 51,661 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.42M shares to 8.68 million shares, valued at $108.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

