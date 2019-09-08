International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Both International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6% -6% Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.8% -12.7%

Risk and Volatility

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s -0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 199.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are 28.3 and 28.3. Competitively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 0.2 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 13.9% respectively. 23.9% are International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46% Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162%

For the past year International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has weaker performance than Tanzanian Gold Corporation

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.