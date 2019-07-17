International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 34 4.40 N/A 0.51 60.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6.3% -6.2% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a -1.03 beta, while its volatility is 203.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation on the other hand, has 0.02 beta which makes it 98.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is 19 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19. The Current Ratio of rival Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively the consensus price target of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is $38.54, which is potential -0.75% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares and 60.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares. 23.9% are International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -3.75% -3.14% -23.13% 11.33% -29.85% -11.07% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 1.62% -13.03% -5.34% -1.76% -22.12% -9.22%

For the past year International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.