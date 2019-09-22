International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Vista Gold Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Vista Gold Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6% -6% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 199.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.99 beta. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are 28.3 and 28.3. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vista Gold Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.9% of Vista Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% are International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was less bullish than Vista Gold Corp.

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. beats Vista Gold Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.