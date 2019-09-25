International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Gold company, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has 23.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6.00% -6.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 118.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are 28.3 and 28.3. Competitively, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s rivals have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.99 shows that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is 199.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s competitors beat International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.