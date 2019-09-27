International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Comparison side by side

Both International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 126.65M -0.02 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 4 1.59 465.26M -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 21,634,779,637.85% -6% -6% IAMGOLD Corporation 13,003,353,828.95% -4% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is 199.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.99. IAMGOLD Corporation’s 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.07 beta.

Liquidity

28.3 and 28.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. Its rival IAMGOLD Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 3.1 respectively. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IAMGOLD Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and IAMGOLD Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 76.8% respectively. 23.9% are International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. had bullish trend while IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.