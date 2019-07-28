International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Contrasting side by side

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.13 N/A 0.08 40.25

Table 1 highlights International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Gold Resource Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Gold Resource Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6.3% -6.2% Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A -1.03 beta means International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s volatility is 203.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are 19 and 19 respectively. Its competitor Gold Resource Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gold Resource Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Gold Resource Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 40.7% respectively. About 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gold Resource Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -3.75% -3.14% -23.13% 11.33% -29.85% -11.07% Gold Resource Corporation -5.01% -18.27% -27.96% -21.46% -40.37% -19.5%

For the past year International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gold Resource Corporation.

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.