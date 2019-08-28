International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Rose While Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Price Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Increased Its Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $148.07. About 397,272 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 28,011 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.11% stake. 3,033 were reported by Frontier Investment Management Com. Avalon Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,791 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,046 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,231 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Foundation Advsr holds 0.03% or 2,709 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 12,369 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 4,189 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sirios Capital Management LP owns 62,823 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Polar Llp invested in 42,683 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Andra Ap holds 34,300 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Korea Corporation has 38,300 shares. Grimes has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,368 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.76M for 33.13 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 25,860 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $70.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).