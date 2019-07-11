International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Rose While Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stock Price Rose While Zazove Associates Has Boosted Stake

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 87,064 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 436,613 shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 56,682 shares to 990,738 shares, valued at $43.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 0% or 260 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 106 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 12,755 shares. 25,760 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 17,218 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 16,351 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 2.75 million shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated owns 2,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 115,518 shares. Omni Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 14,773 shares. Magnetar Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell invested 1.6% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Smith Moore holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,557 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 25,762 were reported by Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Comm Retail Bank stated it has 36,394 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Coe Capital Management Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 24,825 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 255,500 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 19,000 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 327,346 shares. Pinnacle Prns has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 3,753 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 14,441 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53M shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).