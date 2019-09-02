International Speedway (ISCA) EPS Estimated At $0.34; SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SDGCF) Shorts Down By 26.76%

SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) had a decrease of 26.76% in short interest. SDGCF’s SI was 108,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.76% from 148,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1084 days are for SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SDGCF)’s short sellers to cover SDGCF’s short positions. It closed at $29.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. ISCA’s profit would be $14.77M giving it 33.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, International Speedway Corporation’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 89,243 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. It also operates discount stores. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold International Speedway Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.09 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 213,216 shares. Nomura accumulated 10,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 25,730 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 18,340 shares. Gabelli & Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.4% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). First Citizens Bankshares Comm reported 8,992 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 2,028 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 191,695 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.03% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Invesco holds 45,250 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Ariel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 90,004 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 44,600 shares.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 25.99 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.