International Speedway (ISCA) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Rbf Capital Trimmed Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Holding By $350,910

Analysts expect International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter's $0.26 EPS. ISCA's profit would be $14.78M giving it 33.06 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, International Speedway Corporation's analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 295,017 shares traded or 133.88% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) stake by 43.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc analyzed 35,091 shares as Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL)'s stock declined 34.21%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 44,909 shares with $454,000 value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc now has $252.50M valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 2.67 million shares traded or 87.00% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LL’s profit will be $6.00M for 10.52 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Swiss National Bank has 52,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Jpmorgan Chase owns 361,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company invested in 0% or 500 shares. New York-based Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 816 shares in its portfolio. 37,951 were reported by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 25,086 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,938 were accumulated by Jump Trading Limited Company. Everence Management accumulated 11,530 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 79,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Llc owns 313,243 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Thompson Inv Incorporated owns 0.83% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 427,964 shares. Principal Gp Inc owns 229,986 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $276,164 activity. The insider Tyson Charles E bought $39,592. $112,610 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R.. Reeves Michael L bought $123,962 worth of stock or 14,900 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 11.56% above currents $9.26 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $12 target. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold International Speedway Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 9,115 shares. Mawer Inv Management Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 686,340 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,677 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 10 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,082 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Lc has 1,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Gabelli And Investment Advisers Incorporated holds 0.4% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 71,624 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,727 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 4,966 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 22,657 shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 10,752 shares.