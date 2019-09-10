International Speedway (ISCA) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Last Week Power of Canada (TSE:POW) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Power Corp of Canada (TSE:POW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Power Corp of Canada has $34 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.67’s average target is 15.69% above currents $28.24 stock price. Power Corp of Canada had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. See Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

Analysts expect International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. ISCA’s profit would be $14.78M giving it 33.09 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, International Speedway Corporation’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 120,564 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4

More notable recent Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) Pays A 1.4% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Infineon Will Buy Cypress Semi in Latest Chip Mega-Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Eighteen TSX companies aggressively buying back their shares and primed to outperform – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 1.01M shares traded. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding firm with interests primarily in the financial services, communications, and other business sectors in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $10.64 billion. It offers life, health, and reinsurance services and products, as well as retirement, and investment and asset management services; manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products; annuities, executive benefits, and mortgage products; and wealth management services. It has a 13.13 P/E ratio. The firm also owns La Presse, the French-language news medium; owns and operates as roof solar power generation and hydropower facilities; and provides equity investment funds, as well as media and healthcare services.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 25.98 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.