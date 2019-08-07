International Speedway Corporation (ISCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Since International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) and Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK) are part of the Sporting Activities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway Corporation 44 2.91 N/A 1.71 26.36 Speedway Motorsports Inc. 17 1.73 N/A 1.26 15.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for International Speedway Corporation and Speedway Motorsports Inc. Speedway Motorsports Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than International Speedway Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. International Speedway Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Speedway Motorsports Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides International Speedway Corporation and Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 3.3% Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.69 shows that International Speedway Corporation is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Speedway Motorsports Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Speedway Corporation. Its rival Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. International Speedway Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for International Speedway Corporation and Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.05% for International Speedway Corporation with average price target of $41.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of International Speedway Corporation shares and 24.1% of Speedway Motorsports Inc. shares. 2.3% are International Speedway Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Speedway Corporation -0.77% 0.18% 2.08% 3.54% 5.82% 2.78% Speedway Motorsports Inc. -0.1% 6.8% 5.32% 24.53% 14.52% 21.7%

For the past year International Speedway Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Summary

International Speedway Corporation beats Speedway Motorsports Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents warehouse, industrial park, and office space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.