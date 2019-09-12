International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) and Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) Contrasting side by side

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) and Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) compete against each other in the Sporting Activities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway Corporation 44 2.91 N/A 1.71 26.36 Peak Resorts Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 0.33 33.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of International Speedway Corporation and Peak Resorts Inc. Peak Resorts Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than International Speedway Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. International Speedway Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Peak Resorts Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us International Speedway Corporation and Peak Resorts Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 3.3% Peak Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

International Speedway Corporation is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. From a competition point of view, Peak Resorts Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of International Speedway Corporation is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Peak Resorts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. International Speedway Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Peak Resorts Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

International Speedway Corporation and Peak Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Peak Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$41 is International Speedway Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -8.93%. Meanwhile, Peak Resorts Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential downside is -36.31%. Based on the data delivered earlier, International Speedway Corporation is looking more favorable than Peak Resorts Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Speedway Corporation and Peak Resorts Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 41.3%. 2.3% are International Speedway Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Peak Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Speedway Corporation -0.77% 0.18% 2.08% 3.54% 5.82% 2.78% Peak Resorts Inc. 0.28% 134.27% 142.63% 139.43% 119.6% 132.26%

For the past year International Speedway Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Peak Resorts Inc.

Summary

International Speedway Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Peak Resorts Inc.

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. Its ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont. The company also manages hotels in Bartlett, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; and Hunter, New York. It operates 14 ski resorts. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.