International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Sporting Activities company, International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Speedway Corporation has 95.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 60.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand International Speedway Corporation has 2.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have International Speedway Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway Corporation 0.00% 4.60% 3.30% Industry Average 7.75% 10.86% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing International Speedway Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway Corporation N/A 44 26.36 Industry Average 44.25M 570.93M 39.95

International Speedway Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for International Speedway Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.19

With consensus target price of $41, International Speedway Corporation has a potential downside of -8.95%. As a group, Sporting Activities companies have a potential upside of 51.59%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, International Speedway Corporation make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of International Speedway Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Speedway Corporation -0.77% 0.18% 2.08% 3.54% 5.82% 2.78% Industry Average 1.85% 25.78% 33.82% 32.02% 41.79% 41.37%

For the past year International Speedway Corporation has weaker performance than International Speedway Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

International Speedway Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, International Speedway Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.52 and has 1.64 Quick Ratio. International Speedway Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Speedway Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that International Speedway Corporation is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, International Speedway Corporation’s rivals are 24.44% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

International Speedway Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

International Speedway Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.