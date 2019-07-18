International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) and Bowl America Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Comparison side by side

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) and Bowl America Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) are two firms in the Sporting Activities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway Corporation 44 2.89 N/A 1.74 25.19 Bowl America Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.61 24.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of International Speedway Corporation and Bowl America Inc. Bowl America Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than International Speedway Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. International Speedway Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bowl America Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 3.4% Bowl America Inc. 0.00% 13% 10.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that International Speedway Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bowl America Inc. on the other hand, has 0.03 beta which makes it 97.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Speedway Corporation are 3 and 3. Competitively, Bowl America Inc. has 2.5 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Speedway Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bowl America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for International Speedway Corporation and Bowl America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Bowl America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

International Speedway Corporation has a consensus target price of $41, and a -8.99% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

International Speedway Corporation and Bowl America Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 25.8%. 2% are International Speedway Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Speedway Corporation 1.62% 4.25% 1.25% 12.29% 6.33% 0% Bowl America Inc. 0% -1.73% -1.67% 3.87% 2.79% -8.95%

Summary

International Speedway Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Bowl America Inc.