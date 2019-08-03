International Speedway A (ISCA) Stock Value Rose While Gabelli Securities Lifted by $1.29 Million Its Holding; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position by $6.30 Million

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in International Speedway A (ISCA) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 30,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 71,624 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 41,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in International Speedway A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 81,589 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 60,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 419,762 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 359,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 109,370 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 171,631 shares stake. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loudon Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,378 shares. First American Savings Bank reported 113,020 shares stake. Gm Advisory Gp owns 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,745 shares. Nine Masts stated it has 20,776 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 13,264 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,302 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brouwer Janachowski, California-based fund reported 2,614 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il stated it has 2.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 1.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82,338 shares to 223,134 shares, valued at $41.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,191 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was sold by Matthew Price. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 16,040 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Mawer Inv Mgmt holds 686,340 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Denali Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 90 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 17,218 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brandes Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 204,887 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt. Weik Capital Mgmt invested in 7,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Plc owns 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 25,760 shares. Paradice Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 5.75% or 1.73 million shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 4,831 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 23,800 shares.