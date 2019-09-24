International Speedway A (ISCA) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Lowered Its Holding by $1.57 Million as Shares Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $18.40 Million as Shares Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway A (ISCA) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 35,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 156,098 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, down from 191,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in International Speedway A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.94 lastly. It is up 5.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 62,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $623.53M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.77 million for 33.04 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ISCA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 8.02% less from 19.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 139,797 shares to 729,597 shares, valued at $28.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nebula Acquisition Corp Com Cl by 134,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,692 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners Co (NYSE:AMID).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.