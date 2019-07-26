International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.58 N/A -3.05 0.00 Viad Corp 60 1.10 N/A 1.78 34.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of International Seaways Inc. and Viad Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viad Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

International Seaways Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. International Seaways Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viad Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

International Seaways Inc. and Viad Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 91%. About 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Viad Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66% Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24%

For the past year International Seaways Inc. has weaker performance than Viad Corp

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Viad Corp beats International Seaways Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.