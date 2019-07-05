International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)

Both International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.70 N/A -3.05 0.00 Civeo Corporation 2 0.57 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of International Seaways Inc. and Civeo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows International Seaways Inc. and Civeo Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of International Seaways Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Civeo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. International Seaways Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for International Seaways Inc. and Civeo Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Civeo Corporation is $4.5, which is potential 183.02% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of International Seaways Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.6% of Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Civeo Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66% Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88%

For the past year International Seaways Inc. has stronger performance than Civeo Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors International Seaways Inc. beats Civeo Corporation.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.