International Seaways Inc. (INSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

We are comparing International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.46 N/A -1.67 0.00 Blink Charging Co. 3 24.63 N/A 1.30 2.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of International Seaways Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Blink Charging Co. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Blink Charging Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than International Seaways Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of International Seaways Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Blink Charging Co. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of International Seaways Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.65% of Blink Charging Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01% Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74%

For the past year International Seaways Inc. was less bullish than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

Blink Charging Co. beats on 7 of the 8 factors International Seaways Inc.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.