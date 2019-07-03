International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Reaches $18.58 After 9.00% Down Move; British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

The stock of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 50,714 shares traded. International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has risen 2.70% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INSW News: 26/04/2018 – INTL SEAWAYS RECEIVES $110M IN PROCEEDS FROM FACILITY DRAWDOWN; 08/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC QUARTERLY SHIPPING REVENUES WERE $69.4 MLN, COMPARED TO $85.8 MLN; 08/03/2018 – International Seaways 4Q Rev $47.4M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Caa1 To New Senior Unsecured Notes Of International Seaways, Affirms B3 Cfr; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED TCE REVENUES $65.1 MLN, COMPARED TO $82.2 MLN; 04/05/2018 – International Seaways 1Q Loss $29.3M; 26/04/2018 – INTL SEAWAYS REPORTS CLOSING OF CREDIT LINE BY FSO JVS; 04/05/2018 – International Seaways 1Q Loss/Shr $1.01; 18/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Government Properties Income Trust, International Seaways, SELECT EGY SVCS, Mart; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $532.58M company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $16.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:INSW worth $47.93 million less.

Among 6 analysts covering British Land Co PLC (LON:BLND), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. British Land Co PLC had 33 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank downgraded British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, January 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 25. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, January 21. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. See British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) latest ratings:

More news for British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does British Land Company Plc’s (LON:BLND) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

The British Land Company PLC engages in managing, financing, and developing commercial property in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.24 billion GBP. The Company’s property portfolio comprises retail warehouses, super stores, town shopping centers, department stores, high street shops, retail parks, and supermarkets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

The stock increased 1.02% or GBX 5.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 553. About 4.27 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 30.99% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by International Seaways, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.43% negative EPS growth.

