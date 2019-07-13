International Seaways Inc. (INSW) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Comparison side by side

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.78 N/A -3.05 0.00 WEX Inc. 185 6.23 N/A 3.12 64.06

In table 1 we can see International Seaways Inc. and WEX Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us International Seaways Inc. and WEX Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for International Seaways Inc. and WEX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Meanwhile, WEX Inc.’s consensus price target is $207.77, while its potential downside is -5.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of International Seaways Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of WEX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of WEX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66% WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48%

For the past year International Seaways Inc. has weaker performance than WEX Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors WEX Inc. beats International Seaways Inc.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.