International Seaways Inc. (INSW) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.55 N/A -3.05 0.00 Civeo Corporation 2 0.60 N/A -0.57 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of International Seaways Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Civeo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. International Seaways Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Civeo Corporation has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 172.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Seaways Inc. and Civeo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 68.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Civeo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66% Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88%

For the past year International Seaways Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Civeo Corporation.

On 6 of the 8 factors International Seaways Inc. beats Civeo Corporation.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.