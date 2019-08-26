International Paper (IP) “Market Perform” Rating Maintained by Wells Fargo; The Price Target is Set to $43.0000; Amrep Has 0.38 Sentiment

Amrep Corp (AXR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 3 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 8 trimmed and sold positions in Amrep Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.49 million shares, down from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Amrep Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

They currently have a $43.0000 target on International Paper (NYSE:IP). Wells Fargo’s target would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price. This was revealed to clients and investors in a research report on 26 August.

The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.89 million shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $14.70 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 24.23% above currents $37.43 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 5 report. UBS maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.41M for 6.98 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 6,003 shares. Westpac invested in 54,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Peoples Serv Corporation reported 830 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 6,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The stated it has 351,167 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc owns 20,652 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Federated Investors Pa holds 5,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.31% or 168,663 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc stated it has 0.19% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability reported 186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kwmg Lc holds 0.53% or 45,794 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.07% or 1.29M shares.

More notable recent AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alexco Announces TSX Trading Symbol Change to AXU – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMREP Reports Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:AXR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:AXR – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amrep Sells Its Palm Coast Fulfillment Services Business – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alexco to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Robotti Robert holds 1.24% of its portfolio in AMREP Corporation for 613,426 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 49,032 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.14% invested in the company for 65,000 shares. The New York-based Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,000 shares.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company has market cap of $44.41 million. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. It has a 28.87 P/E ratio. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers.