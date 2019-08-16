International Paper (IP) Holder Mrj Capital Trimmed Position by $864,800; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Position by $785,955

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 12,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 10,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $547.21. About 74,317 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 68,378 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 87,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 775,019 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.38 million for 7.23 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

