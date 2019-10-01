International Paper Company (IP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Both International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) are each other’s competitor in the Packaging & Containers industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper Company 40 -5.17 386.44M 4.19 10.49 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 14 1.20 291.31M 0.83 17.84

Table 1 highlights International Paper Company and Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Graphic Packaging Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to International Paper Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. International Paper Company’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper Company 969,979,919.68% 28% 5.9% Graphic Packaging Holding Company 2,124,799,416.48% 16.2% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.5 shows that International Paper Company is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s 36.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of International Paper Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than International Paper Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for International Paper Company and Graphic Packaging Holding Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper Company 2 4 1 2.14 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 10.00% for International Paper Company with average target price of $46. Meanwhile, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 1.69%. Based on the data delivered earlier, International Paper Company is looking more favorable than Graphic Packaging Holding Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

International Paper Company and Graphic Packaging Holding Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 0%. 0.3% are International Paper Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Paper Company -0.48% 0.37% -4.58% -7.19% -16.76% 8.8% Graphic Packaging Holding Company -2.17% 5.61% 8.47% 23.52% 3.27% 39.66%

For the past year International Paper Company has weaker performance than Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.