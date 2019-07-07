International Paper Company (IP) EPS Estimated At $1.05; Stifel Financial (SF) Shorts Down By 3.26%

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) had a decrease of 3.26% in short interest. SF’s SI was 2.75M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.26% from 2.84M shares previously. With 516,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)’s short sellers to cover SF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 179,227 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $17.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.56 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity. Nicholls Timothy S also sold $2.10 million worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,756 are owned by Shell Asset Management Commerce. Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hartford Management stated it has 13,791 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Management reported 11,500 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.38% or 13,112 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 57,761 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 548,358 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Com Adv invested 0.29% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 69,499 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Numerixs Inv Technology reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Old Natl Fincl Bank In owns 305,592 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 8,807 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fdx Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Gruss And Inc holds 4,600 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ftb owns 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,368 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. International Paper had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $39 target.

Among 3 analysts covering Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stifel Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, firms, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking comprising personal and commercial lending programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Stifel Financial Corp. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.05% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Lc invested in 360,484 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Liability Com owns 501,657 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 9,803 shares stake. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 7,523 shares. Ameritas Inv has invested 0.07% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 14,400 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 97,400 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation holds 153,790 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 160,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 25,405 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt L P reported 394,845 shares. Victory Management has 0.11% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 945,328 shares.