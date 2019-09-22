International Paper Company (IP) Analysts See $1.00 EPS; Qci Asset Management Raised Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake

Analysts expect International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. IP’s profit would be $392.83 million giving it 10.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, International Paper Company’s analysts see -13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 4.66M shares traded or 35.56% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) stake by 1204.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 5,000 shares as Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 5,415 shares with $382,000 value, up from 415 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 194.58% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 13.02% above currents $40.7 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform”. Stephens downgraded the shares of IP in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth holds 0.32% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 12,737 shares. 72,325 are held by Bokf Na. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.26% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Midwest Bancshares Division has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 19.82M shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 130,251 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Motco reported 75,927 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 69,611 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 26,983 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 39,511 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 83,884 shares. Aull Monroe Inv reported 0.24% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $15.99 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Co Of Vermont holds 3,911 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc has 0.12% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 8,226 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, U S Glob Investors has 0.35% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9,500 shares. 366 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.08% or 788,896 shares in its portfolio. 21,600 are owned by Wellington Shields And Company Lc. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0.19% or 4.37M shares. Indexiq Lc holds 2.01% or 926,987 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 32,339 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Oppenheimer And reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gideon holds 24,082 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Shine Advisory owns 500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $65 lowest target. $70.25’s average target is -3.46% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7.