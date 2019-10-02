International Paper Company (IP) Analysts See $1.00 EPS; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Chevron (CVX)

Analysts expect International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. IP’s profit would be $394.37 million giving it 9.90 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, International Paper Company’s analysts see -13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 444,574 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 28.73% above currents $114.39 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. See Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 305,103 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc stated it has 21,037 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 32,390 shares. Grimes & Company Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Macroview Lc holds 42 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 698,799 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 13,426 are held by Sfmg Ltd Liability Company. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 162,345 shares. Cubic Asset owns 94,200 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 62,569 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 71,414 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 0% or 156 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.56 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $15.62 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. International Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $47.17’s average target is 19.12% above currents $39.6 stock price. International Paper had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. UBS maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Wednesday, April 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $54 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 26 report. Stephens downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, June 24. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $60 target. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. Citigroup maintained the shares of IP in report on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Chevron Corporation shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambiar Investors Lc reported 384,727 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Salem Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 31,581 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 930 shares. Mendel Money owns 19,702 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Milestone Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,448 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 1,658 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 18,431 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated owns 5,601 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement owns 8,995 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Old Natl State Bank In invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 4.88M shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 75,000 shares. M Kraus & owns 0.94% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,607 shares. The Washington-based Washington Trust Bank & Trust has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $217.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 1.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS