International Paper Co (IP) to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019; Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Shorts Up By 67.55%

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) had an increase of 67.55% in short interest. OTLK’s SI was 101,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 67.55% from 60,700 shares previously. With 1.06M avg volume, 0 days are for Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s short sellers to cover OTLK’s short positions. The SI to Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.16%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 150,447 shares traded. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has declined 88.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.82% the S&P500.

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:IP) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. International Paper Co’s current price of $42.60 translates into 1.17% yield. International Paper Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 3.15 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bluemountain Lc stated it has 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 6,962 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 97,912 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,725 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 2,968 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.04% or 2,730 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 80,981 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 1.29M shares. Northern Corp owns 4.25M shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 19,859 shares. 380 are held by Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 75,154 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 17,922 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.10 million was sold by Nicholls Timothy S.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $16.93 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.25 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. International Paper had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $39 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, January 23. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.