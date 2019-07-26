International Paper Co (IP) to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019; Lga Holdings (TISI) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Lga Holdings Inc (TISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 62 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 51 sold and reduced their holdings in Lga Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 31.41 million shares, down from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lga Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 42 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. for 215,273 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 235,509 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.13% invested in the company for 147,260 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 204,473 shares.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $479.43 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TeamQualspec Group , TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. It currently has negative earnings. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 178.95% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. TISI’s profit will be $4.54M for 26.42 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.73% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity. 45,000 shares were sold by Nicholls Timothy S, worth $2.10M on Thursday, February 14.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $18.27 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive.

