International Paper Co (IP) to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019; Hyatt Hotels Class A (H) Shorts Lowered By 0.88%

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:IP) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. International Paper Co’s current price of $45.30 translates into 1.10% yield. International Paper Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.52 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A (NYSE:H) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. H’s SI was 3.01 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 3.04M shares previously. With 556,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A (NYSE:H)’s short sellers to cover H’s short positions. The SI to Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A’s float is 14.32%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 386,523 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens; 07/05/2018 – The Iconic Hôtel Martinez Reopens in Cannes, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Raises 2018 View To Net $495M-Net $553M; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 02/04/2018 – New Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City to Join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand; 06/04/2018 – The Importance of Loyalty Management Programs in the Travel & Hospitality Industries; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS FROM KAREN PRITZKER TRUST

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $18.00 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,515 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes &. Moors Cabot holds 0.36% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 116,446 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 773,373 shares. Adirondack Tru Communications accumulated 2,083 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com stated it has 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 13,112 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.04% or 115,373 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation owns 0.18% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,476 shares. Moody National Bank Division reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Department Mb Natl Bank N A stated it has 380 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 71,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,602 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity. $2.10M worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares were sold by Nicholls Timothy S.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, April 5.

Among 4 analysts covering Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hyatt Hotels Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust.