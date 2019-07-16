International Paper Co (IP) to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019; Heartland Financial USA Has 1.48 Sentiment

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:IP) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. International Paper Co’s current price of $41.98 translates into 1.19% yield. International Paper Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 3.71M shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63

Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 46 sold and trimmed stakes in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 18.15 million shares, down from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Heartland Financial USA Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 44 New Position: 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 7,365 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.19% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 37,550 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Intrust Bank Na owns 5,791 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 350 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0.02% or 995 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Haverford has 3,439 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested in 5,376 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Campbell And Communications Adviser Lc holds 0.62% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 27,139 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. International Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 10.77% above currents $41.98 stock price. International Paper had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by Stephens. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $16.68 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity. $2.10M worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) was sold by Nicholls Timothy S.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex (YNDX) to Acquire IP and Call-Centers of Vezet in Russia – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 96,697 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) has declined 20.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co holds 11.37% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. for 1.65 million shares. Accredited Investors Inc. owns 129,035 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, At Bancorp has 0.83% invested in the company for 129,857 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 94,099 shares.