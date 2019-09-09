International Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $359,996 as Valuation Declined; Callahan Advisors Increases Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC)

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 7,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 23,826 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 2.01 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg (SSNC) by 71.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 46,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 26,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

