International Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Webster Bank Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; Provident Trust Co Lowered Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $556,525

Webster Bank decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 92.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 595 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 7,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 2.75M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid

Provident Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 9,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (GVI) by 5,917 shares to 36,462 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.83M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.2% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cibc Corporation invested in 0.17% or 500,092 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 16,138 shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.59% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Capital Innovations Ltd Liability holds 1.31% or 11,595 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd accumulated 49,464 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,045 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 60,580 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dean Invest Associate Lc stated it has 37,198 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company stated it has 13,991 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com owns 48,565 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 57,752 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 75,057 shares in its portfolio.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 58,379 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $228.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (NYSE:PNC) by 87,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 2.92% or 267,639 shares. Gibraltar Mngmt invested in 9.8% or 48,067 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp owns 20,746 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability holds 116,928 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 133,776 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Management Inc has 13,500 shares for 15.55% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Com Of America accumulated 0.35% or 12,970 shares. The Illinois-based Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regions Financial owns 605,757 shares. Garde Capital reported 24,179 shares. 5,368 are held by Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability Company. Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 41,461 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 217,401 shares. 22,953 were accumulated by Eagle Cap Management Lc.

