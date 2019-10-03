International Paper Co (IP) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Its Position by $1.81 Million as Shares Declined; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shares Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 972,114 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11M, up from 930,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 1.31 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 151,536 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Communication Na holds 758 shares. Enterprise Services reported 0% stake. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Adage Prns Grp Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 799,600 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,150 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 57,674 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 60,864 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 138 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Company holds 201,068 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 385,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,745 shares. American Group Inc invested in 0% or 1,397 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,763 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 194,554 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $68,210 worth of stock was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. $276,160 worth of stock was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 188,463 shares to 99,337 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 59,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,682 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11,384 shares to 339,345 shares, valued at $62.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).